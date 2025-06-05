British boy dies in drowning tragedy at Ibiza villa swimming pool

A TWO-YEAR-OLD British boy drowned on Thursday in an Ibiza villa swimming pool.

His family were staying at the holiday rental property in Sant Joan de Labritja.

The 112 emergency number was called at around 10.40am by the boy’s mother.

She said she found her son floating in the pool and that he did not have a pulse.

A 112 operator guided the boy’s parents through CPR manoeuvres until ambulances could get to the villa.

Paramedics then spent an hour trying to save the youngster but without success.

It was the second emergency within nine days involving a young British boy in Ibiza.

An eight-year-old sustained serious injuries on May 27 when he fell from the third floor of the Vibra Bay Aparthotel in San Antonio Bay.

He suffered a skull fracture, a subdural hematoma and cerebral edema and after an operation, he was airlifted to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca.

On May 11, an 18-year-old British youth fell from a building on Calle Soledat in San Antonio.

He was seriously injured and was also transferred to Son Espases.