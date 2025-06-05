Scam Alert: Alicante motorists find bogus parking tickets on car windscreens

ALICANTE City Council has warned about a spate of fake parking tickets being plastered on cars in the Central Market area.

Around 30 bogus tickets have been found so far, demanding a €140 payment- with a 50% discount for prompt payment.

The tickets have the council name and that of the DGT traffic authority on the top.

READ MORE:

?? AVISO – Se ha detectado la colocación de denuncias FALSAS en los parabrisas de coches situados en la avenida Benito Pérez Galdós y zonas cercanas y podrían aparecer en otras zonas de la ciudad de Alicante



NO ESCANEES EL QR Y NO INTRODUZCAS INFORMACIÓN PERSONAL O BANCARIA. pic.twitter.com/0ZjFaEBZZU June 5, 2025

The scam also features a QR code which the council says that nobody should scan under any circumstance.

The code is linked to fraudulent websites that are trying to get personal information including bank details.

The Policia Nacional is investigating the origin of the con.

Alicante’s Policia Local says an official ticket has a totally different design called ‘Complaint Bulletin’ with the Alicante City Council logo at the top

It does not have a QR code but instead a barcode with a reference number.

BOGUS TICKET WITH DODGY QR CODE

The fakes have been found on Calles Poeta Quintana, Manuel Anton, Campos Vasallo, Belando, Capitan Segarra and San Juan Bosco.

Authorities are not ruling out more bogus tickets being in circulation.