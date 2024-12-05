Driver’s nightmare in Spain after receiving a €905,000 parking fine

A DRIVER has been left stunned after being ordered to pay a parking fine of more than €905,000.

Speaking to the Y Ahora Sonsoles television programme, Teresa, from Ourense, Galicia, said she ‘cannot believe what is happening to her’.

The local (pictured above with the fine) said she went to get in her car this week to discover she had been given a ticket for ‘illegal parking.’

However when she went onto the online portal to pay it, it said she owed the local government €905,213 for the minor infraction.

The astonishing amount exceeds the total collected from parking fines in Ourense during the whole of 2023.

Teresa added: “I don’t know what happened, I park there every day. It’s a normal street, nothing special.

“I spent the whole morning trying to speak to someone, but they put me on hold and cut me off.”

Teresa said she has not yet paid the fine – naturally – and she does not plan to do so until the ‘surreal’ situation is clarified.

“This is something that makes no sense,” she said.

Meanwhile, traffic law experts warn that, although it is most likely a mistake, the affected party must act quickly to avoid possible seizures or cumulative interest on the amount.