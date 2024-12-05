Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital among the best-reputed hospitals in Spain

ONCE again Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital has been ranked among the top 100 hospitals with the best reputation in Spain, according to the Corporate Reputation Monitor (Merco).

The Marbella-based hospital is the only private hospital in Marbella and its surrounding area included in this prestigious healthcare ranking.

The 10th edition of the Merco ranking reaffirms Quirónsalud’s leadership in Spanish healthcare. The group boasts an impressive presence, with 33 hospitals featured among the country’s most reputable public and private healthcare centres – nine more than in the previous edition.

The report evaluated nearly 9,000 reports from healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, patient associations, health journalists, hospital managers, nursing administrators, public health officials, pharmacy managers, and corporate executives.

Additionally, more than 4,700 clinical services were assessed based on objective indicators of quality and clinical management.

In the private hospital ranking, Quirónsalud has 30 hospitals listed, 10 of which are among the top 20.

These include: Hospital Universitario Quirónsalud Madrid (2nd), Centro Médico Teknon (7th), Hospital Universitario La Luz (8th), Hospital Universitari Sagrat Cor (9th), Hospital Universitari Dexeus (10th), Hospital Quirónsalud Valencia (11th), Hospital Quirónsalud Barcelona (16th), Hospital Ruber Internacional (17th), Hospital Universitario Ruber Juan Bravo (19th), and Hospital Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón (20th).

Other notable entries in the ranking include: Hospital Universitari General de Catalunya (22nd), Hospital Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa (23rd), Hospital Quirónsalud San José (35th), Clínica Rotger (39th), Hospital Quirónsalud Toledo (41st), Hospital Quirónsalud Sur (44th), Hospital Quirónsalud Vallés (45th), Hospital Quirónsalud Málaga (47th), Hospital Quirónsalud Ciudad Real (49th), Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella (62nd), Hospital Quirónsalud Palmaplanas (64th), Hospital Quirónsalud A Coruña (65th), Hospital Quirónsalud Lugo (67th), Hospital Quirónsalud Bizkaia (75th), Hospital Quirónsalud Córdoba (77th), Hospital Quirónsalud Albacete (78th), Policlínica Gipuzkoa (81st), Hospital El Pilar (86th), Hospital Quirónsalud Tenerife (93rd), and Hospital Quirónsalud Huelva (95th).

In terms of the 2024 ranking of Spain’s most reputable public hospitals, Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz remains in the top 10, ranking 9th. Two Quirónsalud hospitals integrated into the Madrid public healthcare system also stand out: Hospital Universitario Rey Juan Carlos (27th) and Hospital Universitario General de Villalba (40th).

Best Hospitals by Clinical Services

As in previous editions, Merco has highlighted the clinical services with the best reputation in 34 medical specialties, covering both public and private healthcare.

Once again, Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz ranks in the top 15 across 25 specialties, including: Allergy (5th), Clinical Analysis (11th), Pathology (7th), Digestive System (15th), General and Digestive Surgery (10th), Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (8th), Medical-Surgical Dermatology and Venereology (10th), Endocrinology and Nutrition (12th), Hematology (10th), Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (12th), Intensive Care (11th), Internal Medicine (8th), Nephrology (6th), Pulmonology (5th), Neurology (11th), Obstetrics and Gynecology (9th), Ophthalmology (11th), Medical Oncology (9th), Otolaryngology (11th), Pediatrics (13th), Psychiatry (8th), Radiology (13th), Rheumatology (11th), Orthopedics and Trauma (8th), and Urology (8th).

Centro Médico Teknon also ranks in the top 15 in three specialties: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (14th), Medical-Surgical Dermatology and Venereology (15th), and Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology (13th).

Best Hospitals by Specialty and Autonomous Communities

Additionally, several hospitals in the Quirónsalud Group lead specific regional rankings, where hospitals are recognised for their excellence in clinical services within their respective regions. For instance, Hospital Quirónsalud A Coruña stands out in Galicia across ten medical specialties: Allergy, Anesthesiology and Reanimation, Cardiology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Pharmacy, Intensive Care, Internal Medicine, Nephrology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Otolaryngology.

In Catalonia, Hospital Universitari Dexeus leads in Allergy, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Orthopedic Surgery; Hospital Universitari Sagrat Cor excels in Anesthesiology and Reanimation; and Centro Médico Teknon ranks highest in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in the region.

In Madrid, Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz leads in Allergy and Pulmonology, while Hospital Quirónsalud Zaragoza is ranked first in Hematology in Aragón. In Extremadura, Hospital Quirónsalud Cáceres stands out in Neurology.

In the Valencian Community, Hospital Quirónsalud Valencia leads in Anesthesiology and Reanimation, Digestive System, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Intensive Care, Internal Medicine, and Otolaryngology.

Hospital Quirónsalud Toledo leads in Castilla-La Mancha in eight specialties: Anesthesiology and Reanimation, Cardiology, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Pharmacy, Hematology, Intensive Care, Pediatrics, and Rheumatology. Meanwhile, Hospital Quirónsalud Tenerife is the leader in the Canary Islands in Cardiology, General and Digestive Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Pharmacy, and Internal Medicine, while Clínica Rotger is recognized for its excellence in Radiology in the Balearic Islands.

