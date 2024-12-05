5 Dec, 2024
This ‘Spanish Tuscany’ is the best ‘pueblo’ in Malaga to live in, according to AI – but do YOU agree?

TRADITIONAL: Frigiliana is one of many white-washed villages in the Axarquia

ARTIFICIAL intelligence has revealed what it believes to be the best town in Malaga to live in.

Google’s AI app Gemini was asked by El Español what was the best ‘pueblo’ for living in across the province.

The technology provided multiple villages, but an emblematic ‘white-washed’ town topped the list.

It was Frigiliana (pictured above), a picturesque village nestled in the hills outside Malaga known for its tranquil atmosphere, cobbled streets and surrounding nature. 

Gemini said the town is known as ‘the jewel of the Costa del Sol’, adding: “It is ideal for those looking for a town with Andalucian charm and a relaxed life.”

Frigiliana is famous for its flower-decorated streets and mountainous surroundings reminiscent of the landscapes of Tuscany, in Italy.

The town, popular with British expats, has won numerous awards for its beauty and preservation of traditional Andalusian architecture.

The town is surrounded by mountains and offers views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The old town, known as the Moorish quarter, is characterised by its narrow streets, whitewashed houses and corners adorned with flower pots filled with brightly coloured flora.

Frigiliana’s history dates back to the Arab period, “leaving an indelible mark on its architecture and traditions”, according to Gemini.

The town played an important role in the uprising of the Moors in the 17th century.

Gemini also recommended other Malaga towns to live in, including Nerja, ‘famous for its caves and beaches’, Mijas, ‘a white village with spectacular views’ and Ronda, ‘a city with a lot of history and an impressive landscape.’

It also recommended Torrox, ‘known as the village with the best climate in Europe’ and Antequera, ‘a mix of history, culture and nature’.

