5 Dec, 2024
5 Dec, 2024 @ 14:52
Horror in Spain: Torched body of pensioner is found in boot of burning car

THE charred body of a pensioner has been found in the boot of a burning car in Spain.

A murder investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil following the horror discovery in Burgos on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Brit’s €1.6m home in Spain is being demolished over corrupt mayor’s dodgy land deal

The vehicle was found ‘engulfed in flames’ on the road connecting Villaquiran de los Infantes with Los Balbases.

Locals in Villaquiran called in the authorities after seeing smoke billowing into the sky.

Police officers arrived to find the car, which had a Castellon licence plate, completely torched.

The body discovered in the boot was ‘completely unrecognisable’, said police, who could only say it was ‘likely to be a man’.

It is not yet known whether the victim was driving the car or how he ended up in the boot.

The vehicle was not reported stolen and its owner has not been reported missing.

The Guardia Civil is still trying to locate said owner, who is of foreign origin.

