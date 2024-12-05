5 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Dec, 2024 @ 16:01
··
1 min read

Good news for homeowners in Spain as property prices surge by 8.1% – this is where they grew the most

by
Spanish Property Market

PROPERTY prices in Spain have increased by 8.1% year-on-year, latest figures show.

The surge came in the third quarter of this year. It is the highest year-on-year increase since the first quarter of 2022, when prices rose by 8.5%.

READ MORE: ‘Shameless’ squatter takes over 6-bed home in Spain before renting out FIVE rooms

According to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the boost in prices is mostly due to second-hand homes, which rose by 7.9%, the highest increase since the second quarter of 2022.

The price of second-hand housing has been growing year-on-year since 2014.

Meanwhile, the price of new housing increased by 9.8% year-on-year, but its increase is levelling out.

Navarra, Andalucia and Aragon are the regions where prices have risen the most in the last quarter.

In Andalucia, Malaga and the Costa del Sol are continuing to see huge gains in the luxury market – particularly in Marbella and Benahavis.

Experts said the fall in the Euribor – which closed November at 2.5%, its lowest level in the last 25 months – is leading to a greater demand for mortgages.

This increase, together with a stagnation in supply, population growth and a boost in foreign investor demand is causing an ‘imbalance’ that is increasingly straining prices.

Housing expert Alejandro Inurrieta told SER: “A large part of the increase is of a speculative nature.

“People are not buying houses to live in, but rather to obtain profitability. The arrival of foreign capital is penetrating middle and low income districts and straining prices.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Horror in Spain: Torched body of pensioner is found in boot of burning car

Next Story

Estepona mayor’s troubles deepen: Embattled leader ‘handed €60k-a-year job to unqualified wife of his alleged victim’, court hears

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

SPANIEN ERZIELT IM OKTOBER 11,9 MILLIARDEN EURO DURCH TOURISMUS – AUSGABEN STEIGEN UM 15,5 %

von Yzabelle Bostyn Im Oktober 2024 verzeichnete Spanien einen deutlichen

Estepona mayor’s troubles deepen: Embattled leader ‘handed €60k-a-year job to unqualified wife of his alleged victim’, court hears

THE woes of Estepona’s mayor could be set to deepen