Fireworks factory explosion in Spain: At least four injured while owner remains missing

ONE person is missing and four others injured- one seriously- after an explosion at an Alicante fireworks factory on Thursday.

The blast happened at around 11.20am at a warehouse belonging to the Hermanos Sirvent company in Fontcalent.

The missing person is believed to be the business owner, Pedro Luis Sirvent- a very well-known figure in the pyrotechnic sector.

Reports say that one of the injured employees suffered burns covering 80% of his body and was taken by helicopter to the Burns Unit at Valencia’s La Fe Hospital.

The group of workers included Pedro Luis Sirvent’s son, with the remaining injuries said to be less serious.

Around 100 firefighters, police, civil protection staff and paramedics were deployed to the site.

Fire crews stopped the blaze spreading to another warehouse containing 800 kilos of gunpowder.

Services on the nearby high-speed AVE rail line between Alicante and Monforte del Cid were suspended from 12.30pm at the request of the Alicante fire team.

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, praised the heroic work of the Policia Local whose officers were the first on the scene.

“They entered the burning fireworks warehouse to to extract the injured,” he said.

Very ‘localised’ structural damage was caused, according to authorities.