29 Jan, 2025
29 Jan, 2025 @ 17:30
Explosion at firework factory in Spain causes life-changing injuries to three workers

THREE people were seriously injured after an explosion at a Catalunya fireworks company on Wednesday.

The blast happened at around 10.51am at the Pirotecnia Catalana site at Vimbodi i Poblet (Tarragona province).

A shed containing fireworks and gunpowder caught fire and a surrounding 50 m2 forest area was also set alight.

EMERGENCY TEAMS AT SCENE

Two people -described as ‘very seriously injured’- were taken by helicopter to Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron Hospital, with one of them having burns to 80% of his body.

A third victim was admitted to the Joan XXIII Hospital in Tarragona.

The three other employees of the company were not near the shed when the explosion happened.

Five fire crews were sent to the explosion site and extinguished the blaze within an hour.

The Guardia Civil is investigating what led up to the blast.

The Government delegate in Catalunya, Carlos Prieto, said he was following ‘with concern’ what had happened and the condition of the injured employees.

“I pass on my thanks to the work of the emergency services,” he added.

Pirotecnia Catalana has been trading since 1984, making a wide range of fireworks and developing new products via its research department, with everything manufactured on site.

