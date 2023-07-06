TWO firework factory workers in Vilamarxant sustained serious injuries after an explosion on Thursday.

One of the men was a professional pyrotechnician and the other employee worked in maintenance.

The blast happened at a self-contained work hut at Pirotecnia del Mediterraneo shortly before 9.00am.

The injured men were taken by helicopter to the burns unit of La Fe Hospital in Valencia with one them described as being in a ‘very serious condition’.

Fire crews prevented the blaze caused by the hut blast from spreading to the factory’s main warehouse which contained the bulk of the company’s fireworks.

The regional Emergency Agency director, Jose María Angel, said that there were about thirty workers at the site at the time of the explosion and psychological support has been provided.

He added that ‘there was no more risk of explosions’.

Vilamarxant mayor Hector Troyano attended the scene and confirmed the two injuries but said he did not know what could have happened.

“It was a loud explosion, because the residents of the town, which is a few kilometres from the factory, heard the blast,” said Troyano.