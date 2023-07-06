UNEMPLOYMENT in Spain is at its lowest level since 2008, just before the financial crash.

In June, the jobless total fell by over 50,000, to 2,688,842.

Government figures show that 54,541 new workers were registered in the Social Security system, making a total of 20,869,940, its highest number ever.

And unemployment among people under 25 also fell by 3,552 last month, leaving the number at a new low of 184,491.

“These data are very positive,” Yolanda Diaz, Spain’s Ministry of Labour said.

She insisted: “Unemployment has been reduced in all sectors and in every region of the country.”

