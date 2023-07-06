3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Torrevieja with pool - € 169,900

Torrevieja, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 169,900

We present to you a charming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house located in a privileged and completely private area of Torrevieja, with 99m² built and divided into two floors, this property has a 210m² corner plot, garden, terrace, and community pool Although it needs partial renovation, this property offers a great opportunity to customize your home and create the perfect atmosphere for you and your family.On the ground floor, you will find a spacious and bright living room, an independent kitchen, and a full bathroom with bathtub, along with one bedroom The upper floor has 2 additional bedrooms,…