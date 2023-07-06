A BENIDORM cannabis club operating from city centre premises has been closed down for selling drugs- mainly to foreign tourists.

Licensed cannabis associations are permitted under Spanish law so long as they are members clubs with people smoking their own marijuana.

Five people aged between 20 and 28 have been arrested by the Policia Nacional including club officials and various amounts of narcotics and cash seized.

Inquiries discovered that the club had no municipal operating license in Benidorm and was not on a Valencia region associations register.

Several customers were observed entering and leaving the club premises quickly without any time to consume any type of substance.

Police intercepted them and found them to be foreign tourists carrying marijuana or hashish who freely admitted to buying the drugs at the club.

A court order was obtained to raid the building at an undisclosed address to carry out arrests and remove items which also included a small amount of cocaine.

