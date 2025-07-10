Heavy rain and gales forecast from Friday for parts of Spain

STATE weather forecaster Aemet has issued a special warning about ‘very strong storms’ arriving in northern Spain from Friday.

It says that a low pressure belt will combine with humid air from the Mediterranean to cause heavy rain lasting until at least Saturday.

Aemet suggests the northern half and eastern third of Spain could see very strong gusts of wind and very strong showers accompanied locally by hail.

Storms are likely to develop on Friday afternoon in the surroundings of the Cantabrian mountain range and the Iberian system, later moving to the north or north-east.

The areas with the highest risk are the eastern Cantabrian Sea, Navarre, La Rioja and Aragon, although storms are also possible in parts of northern Castilla y Leon, Asturias and the Pyrenees.

On Saturday, the low pressure belt will move east across the northern half of Spain, with storms most likely in Aragon and Catalunya.

An Aemet spokesperson said: “We may also have significant storms in parts of the Valencian Community, Navarre, La Rioja, eastern Cantabrian and eastern Castilla y Leon, without ruling them out for the Balearic Islands.”

By Sunday, the low pressure belt is expected to have passed over the country.

Due to its presence, cooler air and more cloud will cause a general and notable drop in temperature.

