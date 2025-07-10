10 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Jul, 2025 @ 18:19
··
1 min read

Owner of van advertising erotic dancing with denigrating female images faces €600k fine in Mallorca

by
Owner of van advertising erotic dancing with denigrating female images faces €600k fine in Mallorca

A VAN promoting an erotic dancing venue with images of scantily-clad women has been pulled over by the Palma Policia Local with the owner facing a fine of up to €600,000.

The German license-plated vehicle was stopped on Calle Llaut in Playa de Palma.

Due to the content of the images, the vehicle broke a local law that advocates responsible tourism and improving the quality of tourist areas.

READ MORE:

PULLED OVER VAN

It strictly prohibits any practice that objectifies or denigrates females.

The van carried ‘stuck on’ images of four women wearing bikinis.

One display was that of a woman shown from the back in a thong with euro banknotes attached.

Once the Policia Local identified the owner of the company van, he was ordered to either remove the images or cover them over if the vehicle was to be driven on a public road.

He agreed to cover them pending their permanent withdrawal.

Inducements to enter an adult establishment as well as using specific clothing or attitudes that denigrates women is classified as a very serious infraction.

That means the range of fines start at €60,001, going up to €600,000.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Heavy rain and gales forecast from Friday for parts of Spain
Previous Story

Weather alert as heavy rains and gales set to bring summer to a halt in parts of Spain from Friday

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop