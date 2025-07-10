Owner of van advertising erotic dancing with denigrating female images faces €600k fine in Mallorca

A VAN promoting an erotic dancing venue with images of scantily-clad women has been pulled over by the Palma Policia Local with the owner facing a fine of up to €600,000.

The German license-plated vehicle was stopped on Calle Llaut in Playa de Palma.

Due to the content of the images, the vehicle broke a local law that advocates responsible tourism and improving the quality of tourist areas.

It strictly prohibits any practice that objectifies or denigrates females.

The van carried ‘stuck on’ images of four women wearing bikinis.

One display was that of a woman shown from the back in a thong with euro banknotes attached.

Once the Policia Local identified the owner of the company van, he was ordered to either remove the images or cover them over if the vehicle was to be driven on a public road.

He agreed to cover them pending their permanent withdrawal.

Inducements to enter an adult establishment as well as using specific clothing or attitudes that denigrates women is classified as a very serious infraction.

That means the range of fines start at €60,001, going up to €600,000.

