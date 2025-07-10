10 Jul, 2025
10 Jul, 2025 @ 18:59
Police bring British tourist back to life after cardiac arrest in Mallorca hotel swimming pool

by
A BRITISH tourist was brought back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest while in a Mallorca hotel swimming pool.

The 67-year-old man was enjoying a dip shortly before 3pm on Wednesday at the unnamed hotel in Sa Coma.

Emergency services were called and a patrol from the Sant Llorenc des Cardassar Policia Local were first on the scene.

They arrived to find the victim lying next to the pool with his skin having turned a bluish colour.

The officers immediately worked out that the Brit had suffered a cardiac arrest.

They deployed a defibrilator in tandem with resuscitation techniques to try to get him to regain consciousness.

After a few minutes, the man registered a pulse and was conscious again.

Paramedics joined the police and once the tourist’s condition had been stabilised, he was taken to hospital in Palma.

Alex Trelinski

