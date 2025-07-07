‘Drunk’ British tourist falls off boat and is seriously injured by propeller in Mallorca

A BRITISH tourist was seriously injured after falling off a motorboat in Magaluf and being struck by the craft’s propeller.

The man, 22, was rushed to Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

The accident happened at around 5.10pm on Sunday- a few metres offshore close to the Nikki Beach Club.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE, MAGALUF, SUNDAY

Some reports suggested that he and his group of fellow Brits were ‘drunk’.

The boat was allegedly about to capsize when the victim plunged into the water.

His friends tried to rescue him but were incapable of doing so.

Several Magaluf lifeguards responded and transferred the young Brit to a nearby pontoon as well as giving him first aid.

Paramedics treated the man for multiple injuries- some of which were deep- and they also stemmed a serious loss of blood.

Some witnesses were quoted by the Cronica Balear news portal as saying that it was an accident ‘waiting to happen’ based on the state of the British group.

