Mallorca hotel worker who suffered broken jaw at hands of British tourist says his life ‘has been ruined’

A MAGALUF hotel worker who had his jaw broken by a British tourist says his life ‘has been ruined’.

Speaking to Mallorca’s Ultima Hora newspaper, he expressed his disgust that the offender is back in the UK after paying bail of just €1,000.

Meanwhile the married father-of-three has to take sleeping pills and is fed via a straw.

A commotion broke out in the early hours of June 1st when three people who were not staying at the unnamed hotel tried to get to the room of a female guest.

The brave employee, 29, blocked their way and was punched in the jaw by the 33-year-old Brit.

The victim suffered a fracture and lost several teeth, while the trio ran off.

The Guardia Civil searched near-by hotels to find the British tourist and found him in his room where he was arrested.

He was later hauled before a judge on a charge of causing serious injury, but freed.

The worker chose to remain anonymous in his Ultima Hora interview.

His knowledge of local hotel-ID bracelets let him quickly deduce that three non-guests were trying to access facilities.

He told Ultima Hora: “They wanted to get on the elevator and I told them they couldn’t be there.”

“There was a very drunk girl who started pushing me and I threatened to call the police,” he added.

“The woman took my mobile phone and turned it off. While seconds later, in a struggle, one of them threw a punch at me that broke my jaw.”

The group ran off while the employee said he was shocked by the attitude of the hotel receptionist.

“He looked out from where he was and went back to his work as if nothing had happened and didn’t even call the police.”

He used his phone to call for help with Guardia Civil officers and the hotel operator’s security guard arriving.

The victim told Ultima Hora that he spent three days in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery to reconstruct his damaged jaw.

One of the consequences was that he had paid €3,000 to a local academy for a course but could not continue- for the time being.

“This has upset all my short-term plans to better myself, but the director of the academy understands what happened and I will be able to return to my studies when I can,” he commented.

He was also critical of the hotel who when he was in the operating theatre, called his wife and only inquired about how long he would be away from work.

“They were only worried about that,” he stated.