3 Jun, 2025
3 Jun, 2025 @ 12:13
Brit, 33, arrested in Mallorca for ‘breaking security guard’s jaw’ after trying to enter woman’s hotel room

A MALLORCA hotel security guard suffered a broken jaw after getting punched by a British man.

The incident happened early on Monday morning in the Calvia municipality which includes the popular tourist resort of Magaluf.

Three men who were not staying at the unnamed hotel tried to get to the room of a female guest.

The brave guard, 29, blocked their way and was punched in the jaw by the 33-year-old Brit.

The victim suffered a fracture and lost several teeth, while the trio ran off.

The Guardia Civil searched near-by hotels to find the British tourist and found him in his room where he was arrested.

He was later hauled before a judge on a charge of causing serious injury.

The security guard remains in hospital, having undergone an operation.

