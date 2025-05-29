29 May, 2025
29 May, 2025 @ 15:49
··
1 min read

Young tourist suffers punctured lung after being stabbed by pair of scissors outside Mallorca bar

by
AN ALTERCATION outside a Playa de Palma bar in Mallorca resulted in a tourist being stabbed in the back by a small pair of scissors.

The male Dutch victim suffered a punctured lung and was admitted in a serious condition to Son Espases Hospital.

The alleged assailant- a 44-year-old Senegalese man- has been arrested by the Policia Nacional on an attempted murder charge.

SUSPECT DETAINED(Policia Nacional image)

The attack happened before 1am on Wednesday,

The victim, described as ‘young’, was a bar customer but problems started much earlier.

The Senegalese man is said to be ‘well-known’ in the area with a record for violent crime including an attempted murder.

He first visited the bar at around 11pm where he verbally abused staff and customers and even pulled out a sharp object to make physical threats.

The aggressor returned less than two hours later as a group of people- including the Dutch man- tried to subdue him to prevent him from assaulting anybody.

They struggled with him outside the Calle s’Arenal bar and he fell to the ground.

At that point, he then stabbed the Dutch customer in the back.

A Policia Nacional patrol arrived soon afterwards and helped the victim by covering the wound until paramedics took over.

The assailant ran off but witnesses showed officers where he went and he was quickly apprehended.

The pair of scissors used in the attack had been thrown to the ground as he ran away, but were recovered.

