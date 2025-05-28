€300m of improvements announced for popular Mallorca tourist spot

MALLORCA’S Playa de Palma area will see up to €300 million of improvements over the next decade.

35 projects will be part of a general plan with some already underway or in the process of advertising tenders.

Palma’s mayor, Jaime Martinez, unveiled details on Wednesday aimed at improving the area’s appearance and providing better services in what is a popular tourist spot.

MORE MALLORCA NEWS:

MAYOR LAUNCHES PLAN(Palma Aytm image)

The biggest initiative will be a €80 million overhaul of the Playa de Palma promenade covering 80,000 m2.

Improvements are also pencilled in for the Avenida and Plaza de las Meravelles,

Martinez- hosting a news conference in the plaza- said the projects were not ‘set in stone’ and changes could be made after consulting residents and local associations.

Other plans include increasing the number of BiciPalma stations to 13- offering bicycle hires and shares.

The council also wants to set up park-and-ride areas next to the motorway.

There will also be a move to modernise accommodation as well as eliminating illegal tourist lets.

Other sectors for investments include sustainability, mobility, sports, and cultural events.