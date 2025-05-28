28 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
28 May, 2025 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

€300m of improvements announced for popular Mallorca tourist spot

by
€300 million to be spent on improvements to popular Mallorca tourist spot

MALLORCA’S Playa de Palma area will see up to €300 million of improvements over the next decade.

35 projects will be part of a general plan with some already underway or in the process of advertising tenders.

Palma’s mayor, Jaime Martinez, unveiled details on Wednesday aimed at improving the area’s appearance and providing better services in what is a popular tourist spot.

MORE MALLORCA NEWS:

MAYOR LAUNCHES PLAN(Palma Aytm image)

The biggest initiative will be a €80 million overhaul of the Playa de Palma promenade covering 80,000 m2.

Improvements are also pencilled in for the Avenida and Plaza de las Meravelles,

Martinez- hosting a news conference in the plaza- said the projects were not ‘set in stone’ and changes could be made after consulting residents and local associations.

Other plans include increasing the number of BiciPalma stations to 13- offering bicycle hires and shares.

The council also wants to set up park-and-ride areas next to the motorway.

There will also be a move to modernise accommodation as well as eliminating illegal tourist lets.

Other sectors for investments include sustainability, mobility, sports, and cultural events.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Dutch parents accused of kidnapping their three children caught as they boarded ferry to Morocco

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop