British man, 40, launches frenzied assault on younger victim in Mallorca

A BRITISH man, 40, has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for a violent assault on a German national in the Cala Millor area of Mallorca.

The unprovoked attack happened in the centre of the popular tourist area on May 20.

The victim, 22, was about to get on his motorcycle when the Brit approached him from behind.

Without saying a word, he kicked him in the ankle and the severity of the blow was such that he suffered a fracture.

Not content with that, the aggressor took advantage of the German lying on the ground to grab his neck in a chokehold known in Spain as a mataleon.

That involves a manoeuvre which results in stopping the flow of blood to the brain and causing the victim to faint.

The move, unless carried out by trained experts, is potentially very dangerous and could cause brain damage.

The German however fought back in a struggle that lasted for several minutes and managed to flee and run away from the attacker.

The Guardia Civil and Sant Llorenc Policia Local responded to his emergency call and a few minutes later, the Brit was found and arrested on a count of causing injury.

No further information has been supplied by authorities including whether either or both men were tourists and what had prompted the frenzied assault.