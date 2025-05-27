27 May, 2025
27 May, 2025 @ 09:59
How to get Spain’s Renfe €9 summer rail offers – before the deadline runs out

SPAIN’S national railway operator Renfe has announced new discounted fares for summer travel, with some journeys available from as little as €9 on its budget Avlo service and from €15 on high-speed AVE trains.

The ‘Superprecios’ (Super Prices) campaign covers travel on AVE, AVE Internacional, Avlo, Alvia, Euromed and Intercity services between 16th June and 14th September.

Passengers booking the promotional fares can upgrade from basic tickets to the more flexible ‘Elige’ option – which includes free changes and cancellations – for an additional €3.

Those travelling to France can access comfort class seating for an extra €6.

The discounted tickets will be available for purchase from 26th May until 1st June through all Renfe sales channels, clearly marked with the ‘SUPERPRECIOS’ label.

Renfe says the initiative aims to encourage rail travel to multiple destinations whilst promoting sustainable mobility options.

The operator emphasises that train travel offers speed, comfort and flexible scheduling compared to other transport methods.

The summer pricing campaign comes as Spain continues to position rail travel as an environmentally-friendly alternative for both domestic and international journeys, particularly appealing to tourists and residents looking for cost-effective travel options during the peak summer season.

