Huge 5,500-passenger British cruise ship docks in historical Spanish city 

The MS Arvia, one of the biggest British-owned cruise ships, arrived at the port of Cadiz on Thursday.

The Arvia belongs to the British shipping company P&O Cruises, and can accommodate almost 5,500 passengers.

With a length of 344m and a height of nearly 70m, the Arvia is P&O’s biggest cruise liner, along with the MS Iona, which has the same length.

Its visit to Cadiz is part of an itinerary through the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, and represents an important injection for local commerce, hospitality and the city’s service sectors.

The MS Arvia in the port of Cadiz. (Photo: Flickr)

During their stopover, passengers will have the opportunity to tour the historic centre, enjoy the gastronomy of Cadiz and visit some of the monuments and tourist attractions of the city.

The Alfonso XIII Pier, where the ship will dock, is perfectly prepared to accommodate large tonnage vessels, and its location close to the urban center allows visitors to access the main tourist attractions of the city on foot.

The Arvia’s stopover is just one of many planned for this season in Cadiz, in a year that is expected to be especially active for the cruise sector.

Forecasts point to a record number of stopovers and visitors, placing the city as one of the most popular destinations on the cruise routes through the Atlantic and western Mediterranean.