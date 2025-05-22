Kanye West’s wife facing €3,000 fine for public nudity in Mallorca

BIANCA Censori, the partner of American singer and rapper Kanye West, is facing a fine of up to €3,000 after being ‘naked’ in a public space.

Photos of Censori appeared of her walking with West in the Mallorca streets, wearing nothing but a see-through fishnet bra as her top.

Her choice of clothing may have breached Mallorca’s local Civic Behaviour Regulations in the southern part of the island.

These laws prohibit people from walking naked or semi-naked outside of beaches or designated areas where it’s allowed.

(Photo: Cordon Press)

While no formal sanction has been confirmed yet, the regulation allows for fines ranging from €50 to €3,000 depending on the seriousness of the offence.

Some locals have complained about Censori’s choice of clothing, with some even expressing their ‘disgust’ at the revealing outfit.

Censori and West are currently enjoying a trip on the island, having been there for more than a month already, staying at an exclusive villa near the Santanyi coastline.

It was announced just last week that West was renting out an entire museum for six weeks, without giving any other details.

He’s one of the wealthiest music artists of all time, with an estimated net worth of $1.8 billion in 2021.