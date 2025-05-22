22 May, 2025
22 May, 2025 @ 14:21
Brit threatening to commit suicide in Mallorca saved by police

by

A BRITISH tourist who threatened to jump from a hotel balcony in Calvia was saved by two Policia Local agents. 

The Palmanova hotel workers had rung Spain’s emergency 112 number at around 8:30pm last night after the 30-year-old man announced his intention to take his own life. 

Just minutes later, Policia Local agents were at the scene and managed to convince the man not to jump.

The Calvia Guardia Civil and an ambulance were also at the scene and the man was taken to Son Espases Hospital, where he remains.

