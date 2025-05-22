Spanish man stabs traveller in the neck at Mallorca airport

A HOMELESS Spaniard has been arrested after stabbing another Spaniard in the neck at Mallorca airport.

The brutal incident unfolded at Son Sant Joan Airport near Palma, as the 45-year-old suspect – who has no fixed address – launched himself at the victim without warning, leaving him seriously injured.

According to sources close to the investigation, the victim, a Spanish man in his thirties who lives on the island, had gone to the airport to collect a relative who had just landed.

As the pair made their way to the parking lot, they were approached by the attacker.

The airport of Palma de Mallorca where the event took place

Without any prior interaction or provocation, the man allegedly shouted: “Where is my cell phone?” before pulling out a knife and plunging it into the victim’s neck.

Emergency services rushed to the scene as shocked bystanders called for help.

Paramedics stabilised the injured man before transporting him to hospital, where doctors confirmed that the blade came dangerously close to a major artery.

Although the injuries are considered serious, they are not life-threatening.

The attacker fled briefly but was quickly detained by airport security and officers from the Guardia Civil. He was taken into custody and has since been remanded in prison without bail.

During the initial hearing, the suspect exercised his right to remain silent and refused to give any statement explaining his actions.