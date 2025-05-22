Danish man wanted for sexual assault in Middle East nabbed in Spain as he boards ferry to Morocco

OFFICERS of the Policia Nacional have arrested a Danish man in the port of Tarifa when he tried to enter Spain after taking a ferry from Morocco.

An International Arrest Warrant had been issued for the man by the Jordanian authorities after committing sexual assault in the Dead sea area in August 2024.

The man left Spain this year on May 5, when the international arrest warrant wasn’t issued yet.

But after a thorough review of all the evidence, Interpol confirmed the Jordanian court order and activated a specific alert in border control computers.

The Dane was arrested after deboarding the ferry from Morocco. (Photo: Cordon Press)

Thanks to the alert, the alarms went off when the Danish citizen attempted to enter Spain again, prompting his arrest.

His arrest was possible thanks to sophisticated control mechanisms installed in the port of Tarifa.

The Policia Nacional have said that this arrest shows the relevance of border controls as an important tool in the fight against international crime and the strengthening of cooperation between police forces of different countries.

The man has been detained, and is currently awaiting his extradition in Madrid.