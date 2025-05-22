Millionaire alert: Luxury villa on Marbella’s ‘Golden Mile’ on sale for a cool €25m

A LUXURY villa on Marbella’s ‘Golden Mile’ is up for sale for €25 million.

The Altos Reales property on a 2,000 m2 plot was renovated by GC Studio and has seven bedrooms, a heated swimming pool, and a gym.

GC Studio says the home has been designed as ‘a refuge of peace and sophistication with bright architecture, open spaces and the use of materials to connect with the natural environment’.

HEATED POOL

They added that the villa has been adapted to it’s high location to make ‘the most of the panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea’.

The centre of the property is made up of open living areas, which extend to the terraces and outdoor dining spaces through floor-to-ceiling corridors.

Beige, earth and white colours dominate those areas.

The kitchen has been designed an open space, with a worktop in the centre, and spaces to the side to store tools and food with the same colours as other areas.

GC Studio says each of the rooms are equipped ‘with designer furniture, selecting pieces with refined lines, natural woods, noble fabrics and a soft chromatic palette’.

Among the seven bedrooms, there is a master suite, which includes a large dressing room and a private living room with access to the terrace.

The villa also includes a spa with a heated indoor pool, a fully-equipped gym, a wine cellar, a cinema room and a bar.