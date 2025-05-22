‘If they speak English, charge them double’: Bars in Bilbao accused of ripping off British football fans 

BARS in Bilbao have been accused of ripping off British football fans after ‘charging English speakers double.’

The owner of a popular Bilbao bar has admitted to duplicating the price of a caña for English speakers as over 60,000 Brits flooded into Bilbao for the Europea League final.

According to Spanish newspaper Cadena Ser, the owner of Poza 42 said: “I’m charging people from here the normal price of €2 but it depends what you speak.

READ MORE: WATCH: Thousands of English football fans live it up in Bilbao for the Europa League final

FAIR PRICE?: Poza 42 has sparked controversy after confessing to charging Brits double.

PHOTO: TripAdvisor

“If I can tell you’re English, I’ll ramp up the price. There’s no other difference. People who know Spanish are lucky. That’s how I’m going to do it.”

The owner of the Calle Licenciado Poza venue, an area frequented by British football fans, confessed he had ‘been duplicating’ the price to €4, saying: “It’s not all that much, you know? A little bit, but I’m not getting ahead of myself.”

As thousands of Brits flooded into Bilbao for the match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, some worry the price increases could damage the city’s reputation.

In the final’s fan zone at El Arenal, prices were even higher, with fans paying €5 for a caña or €10 for a 750ml cup of beer.

It comes after a video went viral yesterday of an elderly basque man poking Manchester United fans who had climbed up scaffolding in front of his balcony.

READ MORE: PARTY LIKE IT’S 2008: Tottenham vow to ‘take revenge’ for Bilbao in Euro final tonight