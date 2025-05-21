WATCH: Thousands of English football fans live it up in Bilbao for the Europa League final

THOUSANDS of British football supporters were seen in Bilbao, ahead of the Europa League final between tottenham and Manchester United.

Supporters were standing in the Bilbao streets, singing, chanting and celebrating as if they had won the match already.

We have exclusive videos from our man with the fans, showing the British-themed party in the northern Spanish city.

READ MORE: PARTY LIKE IT’S 2008: Tottenham vow to ‘take revenge’ for Bilbao in critical Euro final tonight – Olive Press News Spain

One Tottenham supporter was even seen carrying a traffic light in the crowd.

The riot police was dispatched to keep an eye on the masses, with some fights and vandalism reported.

But overall, the atmosphere has largely been friendly and good-natured.