WATCH: Moment older man is sucker punched by football yob in Spain ahead of all-English European final

THIS is the moment an older man is punched to the ground by a younger man in San Sebastian last night as fans of Manchester United and Tottenham clashed.

A video circulating on social media shows two groups of fans skirmishing in the narrow, picturesque streets of the Basque town the night before the Europa League final.

One larger group is seen aggressively approaching a smaller group of men who seem to be making way, while an elder man appears to try to reason with the angry mob.

He is then sent to the ground by a slug from a young man in a black t-shirt and shorts who then retreats back to the safety of his group as another skirmish breaks out just metres away.

Another video of Spurs and Manchester United fans clash in San Sebastián tonight ahead of the Europa League Final tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/aZr4KHntO7 — ?????? ????? ???????? (@thecasualultra) May 20, 2025

? Aficionados del Tottenham y Manchester United se han enfrentado esta tarde en el centro de San Sebastián.pic.twitter.com/zmPMx3nSdh — GRADA B pro (@GradaBpro) May 20, 2025

?Enfrentamientos entre seguidores del Tottenham y Manchester en casco viejo de Donosti. pic.twitter.com/h8CW9NChUx — Alerta Gorria Irratia (@AlertaIrratia) May 20, 2025

Things quickly spill out of hand as a table is tipped over and a topless man is seen entering the fray.

Before long bottles and beers and flying and another man is wielding a table as the mob gears up for battle.

For a while it seems like posturing and shouting, until one man is clattered with a table as he is squaring up to an overweight fan.

It’s unclear which group of fans are supporters of Manchester United and which follow Tottenham Hotspurs – but it seems the former were the aggressors.

The locals have had enough of Man Utd flags being hung on their balcony…



18+ GambleAware pic.twitter.com/WpPvmun9Fq — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 21, 2025

Lo de pasearse con la camiseta del Arsenal por la zona de los seguidores del Tottenham en Bilbao…



pic.twitter.com/AY4KzmEJNv — GRADA B pro (@GradaBpro) May 20, 2025

Meanwhile, over in Bilbao, where the game is due to take place, tens of thousands of Spurs fans took to the streets in less violent but still loutish scenes.

Fans were spotted climbing on bus stops and traffic lights, with one even ripped apart and paraded by the chanting crowds.

The police eventually arrived on the scene around 11pm to calm the situation before once again disappearing and leaving the fans to it.

Tottenham fans throwing beer over Manchester United fans walking down the street in Bilbao…



?? pic.twitter.com/Exs3RkIHgY — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) May 21, 2025

There Manchester United-supporting rivals fans were out in force in the nearby Plaza Nueva, with neither group meeting in numbers and almost no trouble.

United fans annoyed locals by trying to climb scaffolding in order to hang their flags from balconies, with one Basque man seen whacking a fan with a stick.

Parece que en Bilbao no hay policía, hay carta blanca con los ingleses. pic.twitter.com/ovQEd7Zugm — Niporwifi © (@niporwifi) May 21, 2025

Aside from singing for hours on end, in the upmarket Poza area, the Spurs fans insisted the stars were aligning to win their first trophy for 17 years, winning the English League Cup in 2008.

Local bar owners and restaurateurs told the Olive Press they wanted Spurs to win after seeing their team Athletic lose 0-3 on May 1 at their famous San Mames stadium.

“It will be tight and will go to extra time, but Spurs will win 3-2,” said Pepe, the owner of Anaiak, in Calle Doctor Areilza.

Los aficionados del Tottenham ya la están “liando” por Bilbao.



Arrancan semáforos mientras lo celebran. pic.twitter.com/16DgBXL7Bc — Diego Cobo (@DiiegoCobo) May 20, 2025

Busy from 2pm serving Spurs fans, he ‘couldn’t believe’ how busy the junction had got by 5pm when police had to close the street as well as next door Licenciado Poza.

Fans took over at least 200 metres of streets close to the San Mames stadium, while they played football and jumped around singing as if they’d already won the final.

Despite their star player Heung-min Son failing to light the stage this season, a Korean trumpeter got the fans singing from a balcony above.

Families from all over the UK were uniting together in their colours.

VÍDEO | ?? Algunos hinchas pierden ya el control por las calles del centro de Bilbao.



??????? Miles de hinchas del Tottenham Hotspur londinense y el Manchester United, muchos de ellos sin entrada, han llegado desde el Reino Unido. #UEL pic.twitter.com/CGeHN1vdAm — EFE Deportes (@EFEdeportes) May 20, 2025

One London property developer, Nigel, from Elstree, told the Olive Press he was footing the bill for seven people.

“As well as my wife, I’ve got three daughters and two of them have brought boyfriends with them” he said.

“We all drove up from Madrid in a nine-seater. Some people go to the Maldives for holidays, I’m spending my savings on trips like this.”

“The Spanish hospitality has been amazing and we’re having a great time.”

Meanwhile, lots of youngsters were going around on their dads shoulders, despite flares being lit and teenagers clambering up street signs.