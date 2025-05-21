WATCH: Manchester United and Spurs hooligans clash in Spain ahead of Europa League final

DOZENS of British football hooligans were involved in ugly skirmishes on the streets of San Sebastian on Tuesday night.

Videos posted on social media showed fights breaking out between rival Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur supporters ahead of Wednesday’s crunch all-English UEFA Europa League final.

? Hooligans del Manchester United y el Tottenham se enfrentan en las calles de San Sebastián pic.twitter.com/kEpSJQDDZK — Fran Bragado (@Fran_Bragado) May 20, 2025

Chairs, bins, beer bottles and bar tables were thrown by the rowdy Brits as locals watched on in despair. Others tried to land punches and kicks against opposition fans.

Some supporters have opted to stay in San Sebastian ahead of Wednesday’s final, set to take place an hour away at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao.

Many have been forced to mastermind creative travel plans to avoid astronomical transport and accommodation prices.

United vs Tottenham hoy en Donosti pic.twitter.com/scAAVfzXVO — TF ? ?? (@telmofor) May 20, 2025

A direct return flight to Bilbao from Manchester would set fans back €1,400, while hotels across the Bilbao area are advertising their rooms for over €1,000 per night.

Although each side have been allocated 15,000 tickets for the final, local police were preparing for tens of thousands of extra Brits to descend on the Basque Country ahead of the match.

Both sides are vying for the Europa League trophy – and qualification to the lucrative UEFA Champions League – following disastrous domestic campaigns. Manchester United and Spurs currently sit 16th and 17th respectively in the Premier League table.

The Olive Press will be providing full coverage of the big match.