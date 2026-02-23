23 Feb, 2026
23 Feb, 2026 @ 16:00
One dead and another suffers 60 per cent burns after explosion at family-owned fireworks factory in Spain

ONE person died and another was seriously injured after a Monday morning explosion at a Basque Country fireworks factory.

The deceased man was an employee of the FML pyrotechnic company, according to the Basque Police.

The injured man suffered at least 60 per cent burns and was taken by helicopter to Cruces Hospital in Barakaldo.

FML SITE AND SHEDS

The blast happened at around 11am at the FML site in Lantaron- some 44 kilometres from Vitoria, on the border between Alava and Burgos provinces.

The area was cordoned off as a precautionary measure by the police, with fire crews and medics attending the scene.

Lantaron’s mayor, Koldo Salbidea, told the EFE news agency that the explosion was in a company work shed and not in the warehouse that stores fireworks.

Salbidea added that four people work for FML including the owner, and nobody else was injured.

FML is a family business that started up in 1875 and makes a variety of pyrotechnic products including firecrackers, rockets, and flares.

