PLANS have been unveiled for a sprawling 20,000 square metre green space on the eastern edge of Estepona municipality.

The project, in the La Boladilla sector near the Las Dunas Grand Luxury Hotel, will provide a major infrastructure boost to the area, and is expected to be completed in just six months.

The future park will feature naturalised meadows planted with Mediterranean shrubs and ground cover to blend in with the local environment.

READ MORE: Locals at war with upmarket polo club and its aristocratic owner for ‘plundering water’ and ‘driving at horse riders’ on Spain’s Costa de la Luz

A further 300 leafy and ornamental trees will be planted to provide shade and join the existing greenery already present on the plot.

For active residents, the site will boast a 1,000 square metre sports court alongside a dedicated area for bio-healthy exercise circuits.

Families will also benefit from two inclusive children’s playgrounds covering nearly 1,000 square metres, which will be fitted with equipment adapted for children with reduced mobility.

READ MORE: The man who tried to make himself dictator of Spain now lives in quiet retirement on the Costa del Sol

Stamped concrete pedestrian paths and modern public lighting will be installed to safely connect the different leisure zones.

In a crucial move for the drought-stricken Costa del Sol, the park will utilise cutting-edge technology to protect the local water supply.

The soil will be treated with special absorbent polymers, a material designed to retain moisture and slash irrigation water consumption by up to 50%.

A remote-controlled automatic watering system will also be installed to ensure maximum efficiency and prevent waste.

The entire development is being funded and executed by the private property developer responsible for urbanising the sector.

READ MORE: Spain’s usually conservative supermarkets are branching out to target fast-growing ‘expat’ market

Ana Velasco, the deputy mayor for development, infrastructure and tourism, confirmed the town hall has already granted the necessary municipal authorisations to break ground.

This latest development joins a decade-long push for suburban green spaces by the Estepona town hall.

Officials claim the municipality now boasts double the national average of green space per inhabitant following heavy investment in the outskirts.

Previous additions in the surrounding areas include a 20,000 square metre park in Bel-Air, a 10,000 square metre site next to La Resinera, and a massive 26,000 square metre space in northern Cancelada.

Click here to read more Estepona News from The Olive Press.