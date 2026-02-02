2 Feb, 2026
2 Feb, 2026 @ 11:00
1 min read

Woman arrested in northern Spain after ‘killing husband and cutting off his genitals before heading shopping’

by

A WOMAN has been arrested in northern Spain after allegedly killing her husband before chopping off his genitals.

Police in Bilbao detained a 55-year-old South American woman on Friday morning after officers discovered the mutilated body of a 67-year-old man in Uribarri, near the Basque city’s old town.

The victim is said to be a local bar owner and the woman’s partner.

In a statement, Basque police said: “A 55-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning on suspicion of murdering her partner, a 67-year-old man of European origin, at their home in the Uribarri neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Spanish footballer hospitalised in Greece after dog bites his genitals

“The Ertzaintza [Basque police force] went to a home in the Uribarri neighbourhood of Bilbao after receiving a report of a suspected homicide. 

“Officers found the body of a man inside with clear signs of having suffered a violent death.

“A 55-year-old woman of Latin American origin was also at the home, who said that she had killed her partner, for which she was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident.”

According to local investigative journalist Alfonso Egea, the woman killed her husband before heading off to the shops with ‘bloodstained hands’.

