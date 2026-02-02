WATCH: Alarming moment young man with suspicious backpack climbs onto roof of plane parked at major Spanish airport

A 24-YEAR-OLD man disrupted a flight to Amsterdam on Saturday by climbing onto the roof of the plane at Valencia airport.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm and the perpetrator was said to be suffering with mental health issues.

The Vueling Airbus A320 service was delayed by two and a half hours.

Recibido por WhatsApp.

Al parecer se trata de imágenes registradas ayer en el aeropuerto de #Valencia pic.twitter.com/TvXESVu9j3 — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) February 1, 2026

After sneaking into the airport, he went onto the boarding stairs of the plane and then clambered up one of the plane’s doors onto the roof.

On Friday, he had been at the airport when he asked an airline employee for details about flights to Morocco.

The Moroccan national carried a backpack with him to top of the plane’s fuselage and remained there for around 10 minutes until Guardia Civil officers convinced him to come down.

He ran across the plane’s roof with a serious risk of falling to the ground.

There were no weapons in his backpack and the Guardia brought in medical services due to his mental state.

Members of the plane’s crew recorded the incident on their phones as the Guardia officers tried to gain his trust to get him to come down.

He was admitted to the Psychiatry Unit of Valencia General Hospital.

The man had previously received mental health treatment surrounding issues causing him stress when travelling back to Morocco.

Airport operator Aena said the incident did not pose any risk to passenger safety nor did not affect air traffic.

It said passengers on the affected flight started their journey at 9pm on another plane.

A Vueling maintenance inspected the upper part of the fuselage of the Airbus A320 and verified no damage had been caused to the plane.

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.