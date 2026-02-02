TWITCHER’S CHALLENGE: The beautiful alpine accentor inhabits the rugged areas of Andalucia this winter – can you spot one?

By Fran Candelera

ONE of the most fascinating and beautiful birds to spot in winter is the alpine accentor (Prunella collaris).

February is one of the last months to see them before they retreat to higher, colder mountains to nest.

However, if you visit the Sierra Nevada mountains in Granada, the alpine accentor can be observed year-round. For birdwatchers in Cadiz or Malaga, these birds are typically winter visitors.

Habitat and Observation Tips

The alpine accentor is closely associated with mountainous habitats, which makes it relatively unknown to many people – especially those who rarely hike or trek in rugged areas.

Reaching their secluded spots can be challenging, but the reward of seeing these stunning birds in their natural environment is well worth the effort.

When searching for alpine accentors – or any mountain bird – keep in mind that sightings are never guaranteed. The key is to enjoy the journey.

Patience is essential: find a good spot, sit quietly, and let nature work its magic. Dress warmly, as these birds favor cold, shady areas.

Recommended Locations

Sierra de Grazalema, Cadiz – A prime wintering location. Park at Puerto de las Palomas and follow the trail toward Cerro Coros. The highest point of this circular route offers the best chance to spot Alpine Accentors. Even if you skip the full hike, the area is excellent for observing Griffon Vultures, Ring Ouzels, Peregrine Falcons, and other species.



– A prime wintering location. Park at Puerto de las Palomas and follow the trail toward Cerro Coros. The highest point of this circular route offers the best chance to spot Alpine Accentors. Even if you skip the full hike, the area is excellent for observing Griffon Vultures, Ring Ouzels, Peregrine Falcons, and other species. Torcal de Antequera and Sierra de las Nieves, Malaga – Beautiful mountainous areas with occasional sightings.



– Beautiful mountainous areas with occasional sightings. Sierra Nevada, Granada – The only place where Alpine Accentors can be seen throughout the year.



– The only place where Alpine Accentors can be seen throughout the year. Puebla de Guzman, Huelva – Another rewarding winter destination.



Climbing into these mountains may take effort, but the chance to see alpine accentors in their rugged, high-altitude habitats makes the experience unforgettable.

Puerto de las Palomas is also home to other species, such as griffon vultures and ring ouzels. Griffon vultures are easy to spot in southern Andalucia; with populations on the rise, they are frequently seen soaring over mountainous areas.

Fran Candelera is a teacher, writer, and bird lover. He has lived in Wolverhampton and Sheffield and is now based in Jerez.

Click here to read more Green News from The Olive Press.