DON’T MISS: Spain’s train tragedies, weather woes and an Olive Press expansion – all on this week’s episode of The Rest is Spain podcast!

THE weather might be getting you down, but we’ve got just the thing to warm the cockles of your heart – the latest episode of the Olive Press’ flagship Rest is Spain podcast is out now!

This week, our crack trio of Caroline Lips, Olive Press editor Jon Clarke and digital editor Walter Finch sink their teeth into everything you need to know about recent goings-on in Spain.

They start by discussing exciting developments at the Olive Press following the release of a brand new monthly national newspaper, including an expansion to Barcelona spearheaded by Walter.

Focus then shifts to the weather, with a succession of storm warnings and downpours causing chaos across the country.

They then explore the state of Spain’s transport network after a succession of incidents – including the deaths of 46 people in a high-speed crash in Adamuz – rocked public confidence in the railway system.

As usual, the team also delve into a host of recent expat issues, including another golf course planned on protected land and a couple swindled by a bogus removal man – plus so much more.

Easy to listen to or watch on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and YouTube, please don’t miss this fantastic episode – free for anyone interested in Spain.

