Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz makes history as youngest man to ever win career Grand Slam following pulsating Australian Open victory

CLAD in an eye-catching green vest and sporting his trademark boyish grin, Carlos Alcaraz could hardly contain himself as he wrote his name into the history books.

Still aged just 22, the Murcia-born maestro comprehensively swatted aside the great Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open to become the youngest-ever male player to complete a career Grand Slam, breaking an 87-year-old record set by Don Budge, the American, in 1938.

He becomes just the ninth male player to complete the full set of Grand Slam titles, adding to two victories apiece at Wimbledon, Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, and following in the esteemed footsteps of Budge, Andre Agassi, Roy Emerson, Roger Federer, Fred Perry, Rod Laver, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic.

Alcaraz collapsed onto the bright blue floor in irrepressible joy after his Serbian rival, arguably the greatest to ever pick up a racquet, spurned a forehand return wide to give the Spaniard a 2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5 victory in Melbourne.

“It’s an honour to put my name in the history books,” Alcaraz said on the court post-match. “What I’ve learned this year is about appreciating and enjoying every single second – not only lifting trophies but playing tournaments, playing tennis, getting victories, getting losses. Whatever it is, just enjoy and appreciate the life you’re living.”

Djokovic arrived at the Rod Laver Arena for his 38th major showdown, having won ten out of ten Australian Open finals and impressively disposing of world number two and arch Alcaraz rival Jannik Sinner in the previous round.

But the Serb, hunting for a 25th Grand Slam title and the outright record over Margaret Court, was overwhelmed by Alcaraz who put in a typically swashbuckling performance that belied his years.

Djokovic, now 38, took an early one-set lead but after that it appeared all one-way traffic, with Alcaraz’s electric serve standing loud and proud.

After the game, in sporting fashion, he told his rival: “The work you have been doing is historic, legendary.”

He added, with a grin: “You’re still young so I’m sure we will be seeing each other many more times over the years.”

