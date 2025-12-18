Spain’s tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz in shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero who ‘wished he could have continued’

THE world’s number one tennis player, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, has announced a surprise split from his long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The partnership won six Grand Slam titles and 24-tour level titles during their seven years together with Ferrero stating that he ‘wished he could have continued’.

The 22-year-old player from El Palmar, Murcia issued on statement on social media in which he said the duo made the decision together and thanked his compatriot for ‘making my childhood dreams come true’.

READ MORE:

COACH IN ACTION, LAST OCTOBER

No replacement has been named with a member of the current coaching team, Samuel Lopez, temporarily taking over.

The only Grand Slam not won by Alcaraz is the first Slam of the new season- the Australian Open which starts in Melbourne on January 18.

Carlos Alcaraz made a statement via social media.

“It is very difficult for me to write this post,” Alcaraz wrote in Spanish.

“After over seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player. Thank you for making my childhood dreams a reality.”

“We started on this road when I was just a boy and for all this time you have been with me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. I have enjoyed every step with you so much.”

“We have reached the top, and I think that if our sporting paths have to separate it should be from there, from the place we always worked for and aspired to reach. I have so many memories that it would be unfair to choose just one.”

“You made me grow as an athlete, but more importantly as a person. The thing I value the most is that I enjoyed the process. I will never forget the journey we went on together.”

“Now is a time of change for both of us, new adventures, new projects. But I am sure that we will approach them in the correct way, giving our best, as we always have.”

“Always moving forward. With all my heart, I wish you the best for what is to come. I am happy I can say we always gave our all, that we gave each other everything.”

FERRERO WATCHES ALCARAZ IN ATP TOUR FINALS, NOVEMBER

Juan Carlos Ferrero wrote on social media: “Today is a difficult day. One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it.”

“We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments. I want to thank you for the time, the trust, the learning, and above all, for the people who have surrounded me throughout this journey.”

“I take with me laughter, challenges overcome, conversations, support during difficult moments, and the satisfaction of having been part of something truly unique.”

“Today, a very important chapter of my life comes to an end. I close it with nostalgia, but also with pride and excitement for what may come next. I know that everything I have lived has prepared me to be better.”

“Thank you, Carlos, for the trust, the effort, and for making your way of competing make me feel so special. I wish you all the best, both professionally and personally.”

“I would also like to thank the entire team for making my work easier throughout all these years. With you, I have learned that work is not just about tasks or results, but about the people who walk alongside you. Each and every one of you has left a mark on me that I will never forget.”

“We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties, and I am sure you will continue to achieve great success. I wish I could have continued. I am convinced that good memories and good people always find a way to cross paths again. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Click here to read more Sport News from The Olive Press.