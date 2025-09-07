BREAKING: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz superbly beats arch rival Jannik Sinner in US Open final to claim sixth Grand Slam title – and regains World No.1 crown

CLAD in an eye-catching pink vest and sporting a bold ‘Marine-style’ buzzcut, Spain’s magnificent tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz comprehensively defeated his arch rival Jannik Sinner to claim the US Open title in front of a Flushing Meadows crowd mesmerised by the Murcia-born maestro’s sheer brilliance.

Alcaraz, remarkably still just 22 years of age, was athletic, electric and downright superb as he shone under the New York lights to win his second Grand Slam of the year – and sixth of his glittering career thus far.

The crushing scoreline of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 was sweet vengeance after the Italian No.1 denied Alcaraz a third consecutive Wimbledon crown earlier this summer.

But the Spaniard will end the 2025 tennis year as the sport’s shining star with a 2-1 record against Sinner in Grand Slam singles tournaments, all of which have come in finals oozing with quality, perseverance and pure sporting drama.

In typical swashbuckling style befitting a performance that belied his years, Alcaraz delivered a final, powerful ace to bring the 23,000 lucky spectators packed inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium – a venue with a greater capacity than the population of Alcaraz’s native El Palmar – to their feet.

The game had started with a delay – and with several thousand empty seats – as extra security measures brought about in response to the impromptu visit of US president Donald Trump caused massive queues.

But the wait ended up being worthwhile, with the US crowd, chockablock with A-list stars, laying witness to an exhibition in tennis as Alcaraz and Sinner went toe-to-toe.

This pair have cemented their legacy as one of the great rivals in tennis history – and that shows no sign of abating, at least on the evidence of this tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz was quite brilliant as he secured a sixth Grand Slam title at just 22 years of age. Credit: Cordon Press

On this occasion, Alcaraz came out on top, meaning that the pair have won all of the past eight Grand Slam titles.

Tonight, Alcaraz’s key weapon was his serve, flying past a helpless Sinner like a supersonic jet breaking the speed of sound.

Some commentators suggested it was the proud Spaniard’s best ever performance – and that would be hard to dispute.

And there’s a bonus too for Alcaraz, who not only pockets a hefty cheque of €5 million and takes home the prestigious 18-inch-tall trophy.

He also regains his crown as World No.1, knocking Sinner off the top.

So congrats Carlos, you are now officially the best player in the world.

