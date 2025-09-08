8 Sep, 2025
WATCH: Rowdy stag-do Brits try to wrestle with Spanish cops as they’re dragged off plane at Spain’s Alicante 

by

DRAMATIC footage has emerged showing Guardia Civil officers dragging two disruptive British stag-do passengers off a Ryanair flight after it landed at Alicante airport on Thursday night.

The pair allegedly became rowdy and unruly during the two-and-a-half hour flight from Leeds Bradford airport, forcing cabin crew to call ahead for police backup as they bothered fellow passengers.

Shocking video shows one of the men even attempting to wrestle with a Spanish officer as he is escorted from the aircraft, with the drunk passenger appearing to grab the policeman around the neck during the struggle.

“Get off the f***ing plane!” one exasperated passenger can be heard shouting, while another urges the cop to ‘knock him out’. 

A fellow passenger told the Sun that both men were part of a stag party and had appeared intoxicated while waiting to board at Leeds airport.

“Both of them were assessed by security to see if they were fit to fly – and look where that got them,” the witness said.

“They were getting rowdy and lairy towards the end of the flight and the crew called ahead for police back-up. Everyone was fed up with them by the end. It was carnage.”

The flight touched down at Alicante at 7.22pm on September 4, with Guardia Civil officers waiting on the tarmac to remove the troublemakers.

Ryanair confirmed the incident and defended their crew’s actions, emphasising their zero-tolerance approach to passenger misconduct.

“The crew of this flight from Leeds Bradford to Alicante called ahead for police assistance after two passengers became disruptive onboard,” a Ryanair spokesperson said.

“The aircraft was met by local police upon arrival at Alicante Airport and these passengers were removed. Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a respectful and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption.”

The airline added that the matter was now in the hands of local Spanish authorities.

