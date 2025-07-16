16 Jul, 2025
16 Jul, 2025 @ 08:57
1 min read

Spain clears up Brit travel insurance concerns after reports they could be fined €7k

by
BRITISH tourists heading to Spain do not need to take out private medical insurance in order to enter the country, Spanish health authorities have confirmed.

The clarification comes after days of confusion online and on social media, with some reports claiming that travellers without insurance could face fines of up to €6,900 at the border.

However, a spokesperson for Spain’s Ministry of Health told the Olive Press that there is currently no law in force requiring British visitors to purchase private health cover to be allowed entry.

But the ministry added it strongly recommends travel insurance that includes medical coverage, especially for those planning to stay longer than 90 days or whose UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) is no longer valid.

The guidance echoes advice from the UK government, which states that the GHIC is not a substitute for travel insurance and does not cover private treatment, repatriation or certain activities like skiing or adventure travel.

British nationals can check the official guidance on the Spanish Ministry of Health’s Brexit health page, as well as on the UK government’s advice site.

For any further doubts, the Spanish government suggests contacting its embassy in London directly at emb.londres@maec.es.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

