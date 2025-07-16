Spain clears up Brit travel insurance concerns after reports they could be fined €7k

BRITISH tourists heading to Spain do not need to take out private medical insurance in order to enter the country, Spanish health authorities have confirmed.

The clarification comes after days of confusion online and on social media, with some reports claiming that travellers without insurance could face fines of up to €6,900 at the border.

However, a spokesperson for Spain’s Ministry of Health told the Olive Press that there is currently no law in force requiring British visitors to purchase private health cover to be allowed entry.

But the ministry added it strongly recommends travel insurance that includes medical coverage, especially for those planning to stay longer than 90 days or whose UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) or European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) is no longer valid.

The guidance echoes advice from the UK government, which states that the GHIC is not a substitute for travel insurance and does not cover private treatment, repatriation or certain activities like skiing or adventure travel.

British nationals can check the official guidance on the Spanish Ministry of Health’s Brexit health page, as well as on the UK government’s advice site.

For any further doubts, the Spanish government suggests contacting its embassy in London directly at emb.londres@maec.es.

