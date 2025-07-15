15 Jul, 2025
Six in ten Spaniards favour the UK rejoining the EU – but only if it takes up the euro and Schengen

Western Europeans would support the UK rejoining the EU... but not without some changes.

WHILE reality indicates the UK won’t return to the EU anytime soon, a new survey shows they would be welcomed back by Western Europeans from the largest EU nations.

The new YouGov EuroTrack survey shows that at least half of the publics across the largest EU nations – France, Germany, Italy and Spain – all support allowing the UK back in (51-63%).

Sixty percent of Spaniards voted in favour of the UK rejoining the EU, while just 18% voted against it.

But they would demand some changes.

If the UK were to rejoin the EU, the countries believe that the UK should participate in all major EU policy areas (58-62%), such as taking up the euro and allowing passport-free travel in the Schengen Area.  

Spain was the highest country in opposition to the UK rejoining on the same deal it had before leaving, with 52% voting against this.

Only around one in five people across the EU (19-22%) say the UK should be allowed to come back as if it had never left.

Most Britons would support rejoining the EU – in fact, 54% of people support it. But they want to come back into the fold with the same deals as before, such as keeping the pound.

Any actual changes won’t happen any time soon, though.

Before becoming prime minister, Keir Starmer said a ‘Breturn’ would not take place in his lifetime.

