Spain’s reservoir levels fall but no water supply worries compared to a year ago

RESERVOIR levels in Spain have fallen to their lowest level since mid-March but are still comfortably better than a year ago, with drought fears banished- at least for now.

Figures released on Tuesday showed the national water level dipping below 70% to 69.7%, which is a reduction of 1.4% over a week.

A year ago reserves were below 62% and the average of the last decade shows the current figure standing 11% higher.

The statistics for week 29 of the year are in fact the best since 2014.

In the last month, capacity has fallen from 75.6% but a key factor is that there are no drought restrictions in force compared to last year.

Data provided by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (Miteco) shows that last weekend’s torrential rains in regions like Catalunya and the Valencian Community have not had any quick impact on reservoir levels.

The best reserves are in the Basque Country standing at 90.5% of capacity.

Above the 80% mark are Tinto, Odiel and Piedras (85%), Duero (81.6%) and Miño-Sil (81.1%).

Just two basins are below 50%, namely the Guadalete-Barbate at 49.8% and way behind, the Segura on 29.6%.

By region, only the Valencian Community at 49.5%, and Murcia at 34.4% have the lowest reserves but each at least 10% better off than a year ago.

