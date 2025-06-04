Costa del Sol desalination plant takes another giant step to further ease drought pressure 

THE Marbella desalination plant finished its second expansion phase on May 31, with a production capacity of 20 cubic hectometres per year.

Although it can’t nearly produce enough drinking water – the population needs around 90 hectometres per year – the expansion provides a layer of protection for the La Concepcion reservoir.

Now Acosol, the operator of the desalination plant, has a major contract in store for renovation works to achieve energy savings.

Inside the Marbella desalination plant

The renovation works aim to save up to 30% of energy, after a two-year construction period.

They’re currently evaluating who to award the contract to, with a total value of €8.5 million.

Improvements will be made to the seawater catchment pumping system, intermediate pumping in the pre-treatment, product water pumping and in the high-pressure pumping system through isobaric chamber-type energy recuperators.

All of this will contribute to the reduction of energy consumption during the production of desalinated water.

The annual energy efficiency objective must be at least 1.40 kwh/m³, according to the technical specifications.

The works will have to be carried out in such a way that the day-to-day operations of the desalination plant are not affected.