4 Jun, 2025
4 Jun, 2025 @ 12:45
Spain strengthens its stand against Israel with cancellation of €285m arms purchase

SPAIN has scrapped a €285 million deal for anti-tank missile systems that were to be made in Madrid by a subsidiary of an Israeli company.

The Defence Ministry made it clear that it was ‘moving away’ from Israeli military technology.

The decision surrounds the licensing of 168 SPIKE LR2 anti-tank missile systems.

GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, PILAR ALEGRIA

They would have been developed in Spain by Pap Tecnos, a Madrid-based subsidiary of Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Government spokesperson, Pilar Alegria, said: “The goal is clear which is a total disconnection from Israeli technology.”

She added that the government is studying ‘the effects of the cancellation’.

Spain approved the deal on 3 October 2023 four days before the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

There has been no comment from Pap Tecnos or the Israeli government.

Spain last month cancelled a €6.6 million contract for millions of bullets from Israeli arms manufacturer, IMI Systems.

The government has also officially recognised a Palestinian State with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez questioning whether Israeli military actions comply with international humanitarian law.

He describing the rising death toll in Gaza as ‘truly unbearable’.

