Protests planned at Spain’s largest port against ‘US ships carrying arms for Israel’ sets up another confrontation with Trump

A protest has been organised in Algeciras for Sunday denouncing the alleged use of Spanish ports as a logistical stopping point for military cargo in transit to Israel.

The platform, Cadiz with Palestine, believe the port is playing a ‘key role’ in the ‘logistics chain of genocide in Palestine,’ and it has criticised the use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

In a statement, the group said this constitutes a ‘violation of international law and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.’

It has organised several protests in Cadiz in solidarity with Palestine, including a street march in February.

The port in Algeciras, located in the Bay of Gibraltar, is a major transshipment hub in the mediterranean. It’s the 4th largest port in Europe.

The event will be held at midday on April 20 in Paco de Lucía Square, opposite the city’s Commercial Port. It’s part of a nationwide series of actions that Palestinian solidarity groups are promoting to call out the use of civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts.

Autoridad Portuaria de la Bahía de Algeciras has been approached for comment.

