Pensioner, 83, ‘lives in poverty’ in Spain because her tenant ‘hasn’t paid rent in two years’ – but are there two sides to the story?

AN 83-year-old pensioner from Carranque, Toledo, claims she has been left in financial hardship after her tenant allegedly failed to pay rent for two years and accused her of contributing to a suicide attempt.

Paquita told Cuatro’s programme En Boca de Todos that she rented out her late mother’s house to supplement her pension.

However, she says the tenant, Beatriz, ceased payments 24 months ago and has since blamed Paquita for her personal struggles.

The old lady told the news outlet that Beatriz even went to court ‘crying her eyes out,’ and supposedly said that she slit her wrists because of Paquita.

The landlady went on to say: “I thought about my old age and told myself, well, I can live off my pension and the rent. But if she doesn’t pay, how am I supposed to survive?”

Cuatro also got to speak with Beatriz (pictured). (credit: Cuatro.com)

Beatriz acknowledged her financial difficulties in an interview with the programme, stating that Paquita ‘was supposed to carry out some repairs on the house, but she didn’t,’ due to various ‘issues’.

She also claimed to have received threats from Paquita: “She told me her sons were going to come and throw me out.”

The property holds significant sentimental value for Paquita, being her mother’s former home.

She had hoped the rental income would provide comfort in her retirement years.

The dispute is currently undergoing legal proceedings, with a resolution not expected until at least September.

This case highlights the challenges faced by landlords in Spain, where legal processes can be lengthy, and protections for property owners are often debated.